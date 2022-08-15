The Canberra Times

Alleged airport shooter remanded in custody, details of gun revealed

By Blake Foden, Peter Brewer
Updated August 15 2022 - 7:24am, first published 6:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrest Ali Rachid Ammoun, inset, at Canberra Airport after he allegedly fired five shots at the building's windows. Pictures: Facebook

The alleged gunman accused of opening fire inside the Canberra Airport terminal has been remanded in custody after a failed attempt to exclude a media outlet from his first court appearance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.