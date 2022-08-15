Alleged airport shooter remanded in custody, details of gun revealed

The alleged gunman accused of opening fire inside the Canberra Airport terminal has been remanded in custody after a failed attempt to exclude a media outlet from his first court appearance.
NSW resident Ali Rachid Ammoun, 63, wore a Hawaiian shirt as he faced the ACT Magistrates Court, from a remote room, on Monday after a night in police custody.
He did not enter pleas to charges of recklessly discharging a firearm at a building, unlawfully possessing a firearm, and unlawfully discharging loaded arms in an act that caused another person to fear for their safety.
The charges put to Ammoun indicated the gun he allegedly used to fire five rounds inside the airport terminal on Sunday afternoon was a Smith & Wesson .38/200 revolver.
Ammoun did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody by magistrate Robert Cook, who ordered he undergo a psychiatric assessment upon arrival at Canberra's jail.
During the 63-year-old's brief first appearance, Legal Aid lawyer Tamzin Lee said Ammoun had asked to have any representatives of the ABC excluded from the courtroom.
Mr Cook declined to do so, agreeing with prosecutor Anthony Williamson that the matter was being heard in an open courtroom that the ABC had "every right" to be in.
Ammoun was arrested on Sunday afternoon by Australian Federal Police officers stationed inside the airport, at which he is said to have arrived about 1.20pm.
Detective Acting Superintendent Dave Craft, of ACT Policing, told media on Sunday afternoon that the 63-year-old had sat for about five minutes near some check-in desks.
The alleged gunman did not go through any flight screening procedures.
"After approximately five minutes, this male has removed a firearm from his possession and let off approximately five rounds," Detective Acting Superintendent Craft said.
The senior detective added that Ammoun appeared to have aimed the shots at glass windows, in which bullet holes were visible, and not at any "persons, passengers or staff".
Detective Acting Superintendent Craft said police had "no idea" of the alleged gunman's motivation, but no one had been injured and Ammoun was believed to have acted alone.
The airport was evacuated shortly after the shooting incident, with parts of the terminal locked down.
Passengers who had boarded planes were stuck on the tarmac for hours before being allowed to disembark.
After police had searched the terminal and determined there was no further threat to the public, the airport resumed normal operations before 5pm on Sunday.
