The Canberra Times

Further NDIS resourcing to tackle fraud

By Maeve Bannister
Updated August 15 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NDIS Minister Bill Shorten says more resources would help prevent crooks defrauding the scheme. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

The federal government will consider allocating more resources to prevent fraud in the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.