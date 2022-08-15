The head of the ACT firefighters' union is confident fire crew members who attended an incident of a "seriously ill young person" will be exonerated after allegations they would not help paramedics due to COVID fears.
The ACT Emergency Services Agency is undertaking a review into the response to the distressing incident where a child suffered a cardiac arrest in the early morning of Friday, August 5.
Fire crews attended the incident after paramedics had called for back-up.
Multiple sources with knowledge of the event have told The Canberra Times that fire crews would not enter the property of the unwell child after they were told there were COVID-positive people inside.
Paramedics had to call for another ambulance. The condition of the child is unknown.
But United Firefighters Union ACT branch secretary Greg McConville criticised those who had revealed the information. He also said it was unfair to the firefighters who were unable to defend themselves.
"It has been extremely disappointing that someone has chosen to court controversy over what is clearly a distressing situation," Mr McConville said.
"While the matter is investigated firefighters are unable to defend themselves publicly, and this results in gross unfairness to both them as individuals and to the ACT Fire and Rescue service as a whole.
"I am confident that a due process of inquiry and an objective assessment of the facts will see our members exonerated."
Mr McConville said the union would make no further comment about the incident out of respect to the family of the patient and the firefighters and paramedics involved.
Documents from ACT Fire and Rescue, seen by The Canberra Times, show fire crews are required to wear full personal protective equipment, including a N95 mask, when assisting ambulance crews.
But crews are also told to undertake a risk assessment before entering a property. The service has experienced serious staffing shortages recently due to COVID-19.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
