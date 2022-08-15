The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Fire union boss Greg McConville defends crew who had COVID-19 fears over entering home of ill young person

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
August 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The head of the ACT firefighters' union is confident fire crew members who attended an incident of a "seriously ill young person" will be exonerated after allegations they would not help paramedics due to COVID fears.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.