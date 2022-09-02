Haven by Emma Donoghue. Picador. 272pp. $32.99.
I was considering my response to the gothic gloom of Emma Donoghue's tale of early Christian piety on the wild Atlantic coast of Ireland, when I came across Edna O'Brien's Mother Ireland, which had lain on my shelves untouched for years. A sort of autobiography, as it might have been described by Graham Greene, O'Brien remembers the Ireland of her childhood as a "Godridden" country trapped inside a sense of "undeniable sadness". Donoghue's starkly reconstructed parable of three Irish monks seeking secluded devotion and unquestioning obedience in the 7th century might suggest that little has changed in 1500 years, but this of course would be beside the point. Her new novel, Haven, is concerned with the dangerous dimensions of faith rather than historical similarities.
Donoghue was born in Dublin but now lives in Canada, where she writes "contemporary and historical" fiction with notable success. Her novel, Room, was a New York Times Best Book of 2010 and a finalist in the Man Booker, Commonwealth, and Orange Prizes, selling between 2 and 3 million copies in 40 languages. She also has screen writing credits and co-wrote the screenplay for the film of her 2016 novel, The Wonder, a coming attraction on Netflix. As if all this wasn't enough, my review copy of Haven carries a bold print endorsement from someone I consider to be a fearfully good writer: none other than Donoghue's fellow Canadian, Margaret Atwood.
A well-travelled and scholarly monk named Artt arrives as a celebrated guest at an Irish monastery. He is regarded with awe by younger monks and with some suspicion by the self-indulgent Abbot. Artt claims to have received divine instructions in a dream. He is to take two companions from the monastery and set out by boat to seek a remote and uninhabited island upon which to find purity by offering - with monotonous regularity - unimpeded devotions and supplications to an all-knowing and watchful God.
The Abbot is surprised - and relieved - that Artt has chosen only two of his monks: Cormac, an old man who entered the faith late in life, and is by nature a storyteller, and Trian, a shy but earnest youth, whose parents had gifted him to the Monastery because they could see no other use for him. As the three men prepare their boat the Abbot gives them a lofty warning: "There can be no turning back." Cormac and Trian simply reply, "Amen," but Artt remains silent, thinking: Does this man not understand that no one turns back from a sacred mission?
They take a few days to navigate the river to its estuary, before reaching the sea and hoisting a basic sail, letting the wind take them west, into the vast loneliness of the ocean. Cormac distracts his fear by telling stories, while Trian's vibrant awareness of nature sings with the promise of sadly unrealised potential. At last, their bird-crowded, precipitously craggy island retreat is found, apparently based on Skellig Michael, an author's note tells us.
Artt reminds them of their purpose; retelling what Jesus told his apostles: Come away to a quiet, remote place, before adding triumphantly, "That's what we're looking for, Brothers: our own lonely hill." Against terrifying odds, Cormac and Trian provide valuable service, worthy of recognition, but there is no room for gratitude or joy in Artt's relentless crusade, which is now withering towards cruelty. The touchstone sanctity of faith is being crushed by the weight of human pride and presumption.
I can't help feeling a tad underwhelmed by Haven. And it's difficult to pinpoint precisely why. I think it has to do with the way an oppressively focused religious theme appears to give the narrative a repetitive narrowness, restricting character development and perhaps a chance to widen the story lens. And then, there's the problem historical fiction must always face - linguistic misappropriation, to coin a phrase.
Of course, English dialogue is sensible in a 21st century novel written in English, but it must sound contextually authentic. I guess my suspension of disbelief has a lower threshold than most, but the company of Donoghue's three spiritually confined 7th century Irish monks was occasionally disorientating. A modern sounding phrase or word (particularly a noun) can sound suspiciously off key when supposedly translated from a language that has no reliable equivalent. For example, one of the monks fleeing a medieval world is spookily knowledgeable about birds, fish, and plants, employing nouns in common use today. Does this matter? Perhaps I'm being pedantic, but if we accept that writing historical fiction is an attempt to place a story within an existentially accurate context, then yes, I think it does.
There's a final twist, or revelation, designed, presumably, to echo a modern dilemma that seems awkwardly contrived. This memorably framed novel falls curiously short of its reach.
