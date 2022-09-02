I was considering my response to the gothic gloom of Emma Donoghue's tale of early Christian piety on the wild Atlantic coast of Ireland, when I came across Edna O'Brien's Mother Ireland, which had lain on my shelves untouched for years. A sort of autobiography, as it might have been described by Graham Greene, O'Brien remembers the Ireland of her childhood as a "Godridden" country trapped inside a sense of "undeniable sadness". Donoghue's starkly reconstructed parable of three Irish monks seeking secluded devotion and unquestioning obedience in the 7th century might suggest that little has changed in 1500 years, but this of course would be beside the point. Her new novel, Haven, is concerned with the dangerous dimensions of faith rather than historical similarities.