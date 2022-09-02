The Canberra Times
Review

Haven by Emma Donoghue review - Exploring the dangerous dimensions of faith

By Ian McFarlane
September 2 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The view from Skellig Michael, the Irish island which partly inspired Haven, Emma Donoghue's new novel. Picture Shutterstock

Haven by Emma Donoghue. Picador. 272pp. $32.99.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.