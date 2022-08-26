Keep Her Sweet by Helen Fitzgerald. Affirm Press. 275pp. $29.99.
And now for something quite daringly different. A book that starts out in innocent smiles, morphs into loud guffaws and slowly, almost silently, to tragic violence. It is a story of two families, connected initially in an innocent counsellor-client relationship.
Advertisement
In the beginning, the reader may imagine that it will be another feel-good story of families breaking and mending but, be warned, the breaks here are serious and there is little mending.
The change is slow and masked by darkly funny writing, the kind that may even have you wishing that the writer would get on with her story. Be patient, however, there is nothing loose about this narrative.
A notable feature of the book is that all the characters are women. Penny's husband has a small part, but soon disappears. The central characters are their two daughters Asha and Camille. Now in their twenties, the former is older by three years and has problems with alcohol, among other things. She starts a brief affair with a preacher and convinces herself that their love is mutual.
The second family is that of the therapist-counsellor. She is Joy - surnames are not significant in the narrative - and she has her own problems with her 43-year-old daughter, Jeanie, who is in and out of expensive rehab trying to fight methamphetamine addiction. Joy is in her early seventies, managing as a counsellor since the death of her dentist husband; she is English and in constant contact with her sister who wants her to return to England.
Penny and her husband and adult daughters are family number nine on Joy's list of clients. While Joy tries all the tricks to deal with what she regards as simple sibling rivalry, she has little success. Asha and Camille were loving sisters growing up, until the older broke the nose of the younger during netball practice. From there, each enthusiastically recalls events or actions which offended the other.
Most of the action is set in Ballarat and its surrounds, occasionally moving to Melbourne when the sisters attend university. Penny and her family are moving out of their large and old "bluestone fortress". The adults feel that with their daughters now in their twenties, they are entitled to look forward to travel and slower lifestyle. Unfortunately, the husband takes off with another woman and throws everything into chaos.
Don't be put off by the slow opening to the story or the careful descriptions of the "bluestone fortress". There are few wasted words in Helen Fitzgerald's story; as it happens the house owned by Penny's family has unusual features.
A story of families in decline, each chapter concentrating on one of the characters, this book raises a number of uncomfortable issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.