The second family is that of the therapist-counsellor. She is Joy - surnames are not significant in the narrative - and she has her own problems with her 43-year-old daughter, Jeanie, who is in and out of expensive rehab trying to fight methamphetamine addiction. Joy is in her early seventies, managing as a counsellor since the death of her dentist husband; she is English and in constant contact with her sister who wants her to return to England.