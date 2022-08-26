The Canberra Times
Review

The Big Switch by Saul Griffith review - A push to flick the switch for the future

By David Ferrell
August 26 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saul Griffith backs electrifying everything to tackle climate change. Picture: Jamila Toderas

The Big Switch by Saul Griffith. Black Inc. 208pp. $27.99.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.