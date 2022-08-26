The Big Switch by Saul Griffith. Black Inc. 208pp. $27.99.
Saul Griffith's The Big Switch: Australia's Electric Future, first released in February of this year, has gained a refreshed salience with the election of the Labor government in May. Labor's "Rewiring the Nation" policy promises to turn Australia into a "renewable energy superpower" by updating energy infrastructure and expanding renewable energy generation.
In the Big Switch, Griffith elucidates and advocates for just that idea. The name of Labor's policy even bears an eyebrow-raising likeness with Griffith's own Rewiring Australia institute.
In 12 chapters and near 200 pages, Griffith - an entrepreneur, engineer, and Genius Grant recipient - aims to relay the economic advantages of renewables, cover the field of options Australia has in transitioning away from fossil fuels, advocate for his own "electrification" solution, and comment on other aspects and practicalities surrounding this transition, such as the possibility of retaining a minerals export market to support this transition.
"By the time you get to the end of this book," Griffith boasts, "you should be qualified to assess the ambition and reality of any politician's or political party's 'plans' to slow global heating."
Central to Griffith's book is the notion that Australia has a lot to gain from a transition from fossil fuels, aside from merely no longer contributing to a climate catastrophe and meeting international expectations. An interesting point is Griffith's opposition to hydrogen. "Electrification" involves replacing all technology utilising fossil fuels for energy with ones that generate and operate on electricity. There won't be a combustion explosion on Australia's shores should Griffith get his way.
His writing, though uplifted by a blokey voice and passionate zeal, has the clarity and brevity of a pamphlet or report - no doubt because much of the information has been adapted from reports by Rewiring Australia. Subheadings like "Growing trees won't do it" and "Beware of Doomers", as well as a parade of graphs and figures, direct the reader to the point without losing detail.
Griffith's commentary can be dry, at times, in the flow of figures and statistics, and can start to feel a little one note. It also undisguisedly an argument - though a substantiated one - not just in favour of the switch to renewables, but a switch in accordance with Griffith's specific vision.
Griffith's book is more of a pitch than a plan. Now six months old, against the backdrop of June and July's energy crises, and as a new climate bill sneaks into parliament, The Big Switch may prove effective pre-emptive reading for Australians.
