Serendipity by Oscar Farinetti, trans. Barbara McGilvray. Black Inc. 285pp. $34.99.
Oscar Farinetti, founder of the sumptuous food chain, Eataly, has conjured up a rather wonderful version of the world. For Farinetti, discoveries which enrich our lives (and enlarge our waistlines) often occur by happy chance, dumb luck, or, indeed, serendipity. Trusting trial and error has rarely enjoyed so eloquent an advocate.
To prove this thesis, Farinetti presents 48 examples of foods, techniques, flavours and combinations said to have been created by accident. His book is not cluttered with notes of a bibliography; each piece of evidence is explained through a discussion between Farinetti and one of his many expert friends. Serendipity amounts to a tribute to a life replete with good food, good mates and good stories. Farinetti declares "a food orgasm is an essential component of life".
Sceptics might argue that a few of these origin stories qualify as old wives' tales, urban legends or parochial Italian pride. Farinetti does sometimes venture farther afield, to include Guinness, brownies, the eponymous Earl of Sandwich and the classic Coca-Cola story, though not as far as the realm of Vegemite or Tim Tams. He is sufficiently nationalistic to cast back a millennium to 1046 to claim balsamic vinegar for Italy, and to insist that icy poles were indisputably a product of Turin.
Reading Serendipity is a bit like entering one of the Eataly stores. Treats aplenty are on offer, sometimes squashed in together, occasionally a bit gaudy. As the adage suggests, Eataly might be too much of a good thing. In the same way, Serendipity is a book for dipping into, picking and relishing favourites.
Nonetheless, Farinelli has lots of engaging, intriguing tales to tell. Who knew that a hydrotherapy experiment gone wrong led to the invention of corn flakes? Or that accidentally tipping liqueur into a frying pan, which promptly caught fire, could produce crepes suzettes? Frisky goats munching red berries are linked to development of espresso. Forgetting to add yeast in the dough is presented as an error which ended up as brownies. A hungry, incontinent rooster inspired the creation of Chianti. Drinking blood from a barrel containing Admiral Nelson's corpse contributed to a culinary breakthrough.
Farinetti is a gracious storyteller, always willing to leave the best lines to his mates. His own preferences are studiously downplayed, except for a regrettable defence of addition of chicken skin crisps and edible flowers to a Caesar salad. Readers visiting Naples are offered suggestions for a specific, and ludicrously huge, three-course dinner.
Who would not want the world run this way, as a place where experiments work out, failures are transformed into gems, and extravagantly crafted stories abound?
