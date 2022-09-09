Sceptics might argue that a few of these origin stories qualify as old wives' tales, urban legends or parochial Italian pride. Farinetti does sometimes venture farther afield, to include Guinness, brownies, the eponymous Earl of Sandwich and the classic Coca-Cola story, though not as far as the realm of Vegemite or Tim Tams. He is sufficiently nationalistic to cast back a millennium to 1046 to claim balsamic vinegar for Italy, and to insist that icy poles were indisputably a product of Turin.