Renewed prohibition: No risk assessments undertaken for estimates hearings

Inspectors from the ACT's workplace safety watchdog were unable to find any evidence of a risk assessment undertaken for committee hearings at the Legislative Assembly.
A renewed prohibition notice has been slapped on the Legislative Assembly from WorkSafe ACT, which has prevented estimates hearings from happening in the building.
Hearings due to be held on Monday and Tuesday have been postponed. Estimates are expected to resume on Wednesday and it is understood the hearings could be held in the Assembly's chamber.
The notice was first served to speaker Joy Burch on Friday afternoon after inspectors found the Assembly had not identified "reasonably foreseeable risks in the workplace or implemented adequate control measures" in relation to the transmission of COVID-19.
Ms Burch is considering taking legal action against WorkSafe ACT in the Supreme Court over the notice, saying it represented a "grave threat to the privileges of the Assembly".
A new notice was issued on Monday. It said that inspectors had requested evidence of a risk assessment undertaken in relation to the estimate hearings from committee deputy chair Andrew Braddock and Legislative Assembly Clerk Tom Duncan.
It said that neither were able to provide evidence of an assessment, the notice also said neither could "demonstrate knowledge" of any assessment.
The notice also said that Mr Duncan was unable to provide evidence of any risk assessment undertaken for any committee hearings. The Clerk said it was up to the committees to undertake the assessments as they were run "differently and independently".
Estimates hearings with government ministers were due to be held over a two-week period from August 15 to August 26. In the hearings, ministers face questions about the recent 2022-23 ACT budget.
The hearings were to be held face-to-face but Workplace Safety Minister Mick Gentleman had raised concerns over some officials being forced to attend in-person.
It is understood Mr Gentleman was pushing for a hybrid arrangement where ministers would attend in-person but some officials could choose to attend remotely.
An ACT government spokesman confirmed advice was sought from WorkSafe about the requirement of face-to-face hearings.
The new notice also found the estimates committee had not appropriately consulted with ministers about the hearings. Letters were sent to ministers.
"When inspectors reviewed a copy of the supplied letters, it was identified that the letters did not capture the nature of consultation in line with section 48 of the Work Health and Safety Act," the notice said.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
