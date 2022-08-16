Scott Morrison has been crystal clear about his unorthodox world view for a man who was quite recently the most powerful politician in the country.
"We don't trust in governments. We don't trust in the United Nations, thank goodness. We don't trust in all of these things, fine as they might be, and as important a role as they play," the former prime minister said in a Perth sermon last month.
"As someone who's been in it, if you are putting your faith in those things like I put my faith in the Lord, you are making a mistake. They're earthly. They are fallible. I'm so glad we have a bigger hope."
What a tell.
Now, we all find out, as the story unfurls and stuns even ardent Liberal members and supporters, Mr Morrison was secretly drawing government into him while in office and, whether used or not, pulling power to himself.
It's worse than any Abbott-style captains pick that enraged the Abbott ministry and astounded the public (think the knighting of Prince Phillip). Mr Morrison doubled up on ministries without the ministers being on leave or incapacitated.
First as a pandemic "break glass in emergency" just in case. Then he appears to have got a taste.
Mr Morrison appointed himself to five portfolios: Health, Finance, Home Affairs, Treasury, and Industry, Science and Resources.
He was co-home affairs minister during the controversial India travel ban and co-treasurer five days out from the budget, and co-finance minister on the day JobKeeper was announced.
"The buck stops with me as the prime minister," Mr Morrison told radio 2GB while stressing none of these powers were exercised.
Well, except at least one case in resources.
He didn't tell then finance minister Mathias Cormann in an "oversight". Did not tell the then home affairs minister Karen Andrews. Did not tell treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who was also deputy Liberal leader and one-time housemate in The Lodge.
Every critical portfolio but Defence. Secret from virtually all members of his own cabinet.
"Nothing surprises me anymore in relation to what happened with the former prime minister swearing himself into portfolios, but it was never disclosed to me," Ms Andrews told The Canberra Times.
And now he apologises, just as some of those affected bay for him to resign.
He notes the appointments have "clearly caused concern. I regret this, but acted in good faith in a crisis."
Is this enough?
Mr Morrison has given no explanation for the need for secrecy, he has clearly been caught out - and despite a tepid defence by a clearly agitated Peter Dutton - he appears to have lost the last of any Liberal confidence in him.
This bizarre power play is a gift to the Albanese government just as the honeymoon was starting to wear off.
Mr Morrison was revealed in a text message to Sky News political editor Kieran Gilbert to be not "involved in day-to-day politics" despite sitting in parliament.
Mr Albanese said on Tuesday that the people of Cook deserve to be represented by someone who is interested in our parliamentary democracy.
During the July sermon, Mr Morrison also said God had a "plan" for him after his election defeat.
That plan should involve leaving parliament.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
