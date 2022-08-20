Autumn leaves, wood chips or sawdust do break down into soil, but they can take years to do so - unless you sprinkle fertiliser on top. I mostly use hen manure, but other fertilisers sprinkled on top of the mulch are good too. Their extra nitrogen and phosphorus help break down the mulch; the earthworms and other soil life pull the mulch down into the soil, and you end up with an extremely good garden, with no back-breaking digging, though the hefting of mulch needs to be done with back-tending care. Keep the plants well mulched with more hay or lawn clippings, and once they are established you should never have to do any major weeding, digging or fertilising again. Regular mulching will be all it needs, plus pulling out the odd wind-blown or bird-dropped weed and giving some extra plant tucker now and then, plus watering, though the garden bed will retain moisture well once it has combined with the soil below.