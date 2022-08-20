The Canberra Times
What I learned from my fatal mulch mistake

Jackie French
By Jackie French
August 20 2022 - 7:30pm
These days I'm very careful about what I use for mulch. Picture: Shutterstock

About 40 years ago, I managed to kill half a dozen grapefruit trees. A friend was replacing her old carpet and kindly gave me the ripped-out stuff. "Perfect mulch to put around the new trees," I thought. "It will keep the weeds out and the moisture in." I duly surrounded each of my new grapefruit trees with lengths of carpet.

Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

