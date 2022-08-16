Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has excused public servants for not publicising Scott Morrison's secret ministerial portfolios, saying it was for government "decision makers" to reveal his predecessor's unknown additional powers.
As the new Labor government investigates what department secretaries knew about Mr Morrison's appointments to additional portfolios, there are reports Home Affairs Department secretary Mike Pezzullo was unaware the then-prime minister was given ministerial responsibility for the portfolio from May 2021.
Mr Albanese has said he expected to learn more about the extent of senior public servants' knowledge of Mr Morrison's secret appointments, but told journalists on Tuesday that more than one official from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet knew about the roles.
Federal departments have deferred questions about Mr Morrison's additional ministerial roles - which included Finance, Home Affairs, Treasury, Health and Resources portfolios - to the Prime Minister's Department.
When asked whether department secretaries and other public servants were informed that Mr Morrison was their minister, PM&C said: "The Prime Minister has asked the Secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet to provide advice on this matter."
However Sky News has reported that Mr Pezzullo was not told Mr Morrison had been given ministerial responsibility for the Home Affairs portfolio.
Mr Albanese has asked the Prime Minister's Department to advise him on Mr Morrison's additional roles, and also expects a briefing from the Solicitor-General by Monday.
He cleared public servants of blame over the secrecy on Tuesday morning, saying politicians were the decision makers.
"They're the ones that need to be held to account here. The politicians who made these decisions and who asked, obviously, at the time, they asked that this information be kept secret," Mr Albanese said.
"It's not up to public servants to release this information. It was up to the decision makers who were the elected representatives."
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
