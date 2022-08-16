The Canberra Times
Canberra rally champion Harry Bates secures deal to compete in the international Rally of New Zealand

By Peter Brewer
August 16 2022
Canberra's Harry Bates will switch camps into the latest specification Skoda for his first crack at the world's fastest international rally drivers. Picture: Supplied

Sydney-based Canberra rally star Harry Bates will face the toughest international challenge of his career to date next month when he switches camps to a new brand and heads to the Rally of New Zealand to compete against some of the best drivers in the world.

