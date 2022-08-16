The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Satudarah bikie gang 'dramas' may be behind shooting, Sugimatatihuna Mena trial told

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 16 2022 - 9:08am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The victim was believed to have quit the Satudarah outlaw motorcycle gang, the jury has heard. Picture: Getty Images

The victim of an alleged murder attempt may have been shot in the face because of gang-related "dramas" that had "nothing to do with" those on trial over the incident, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.