Four people have died with COVID in the ACT in the latest reporting period, including a woman in her 30s.
ACT Health has offered condolences to the families of those who died, which also includes a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 70s.
Advertisement
There was also an increase in daily numbers reported, with 412 new cases compared to 287 the day before, with low numbers typically reported after the weekend. The seven-day rolling average dropped from 416 to 404.
Overall caseloads continue to drop though, with 2294 active cases in the latest period, down from 2429 active cases on Monday.
There were 138 people in hospital at the time of the latest report, with two people in intensive care and one requiring ventilation.
Of the 412 new cases, 229 were detected by the PCR test and 183 by the rapid test.
It continues a trend of falling case numbers, suggesting the winter peak has passed.
There was an average of 500 cases last week compared to around 600 or 700 in the week prior.
Friday marked 12 months since the ACT went into a snap lockdown when the first case was discovered in more than a year.
On August 12, 2021, Canberrans learned they would enter a seven-day lockdown after a young man tested positive for coronavirus.
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.