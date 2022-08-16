16-year-old boy arrested after Calwell carjacking, victim threatened with a knife

The Canberra Times
16-year-old boy arrested after Calwell shops carjacking, victim threatened with a knife

By Peter Brewer
Updated August 16 2022 - 1:45am, first published 1:40am
A 16-year-old boy has faced the ACT Children's Court charged with multiple offences after he allegedly punched the driver, threatened him with a knife and carjacked a Ford Mustang coupe at Calwell on Monday.

