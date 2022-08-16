Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made shocking new revelations about the extent of his predecessor Scott Morrison's secret control.
Mr Albanese says Mr Morrison engaged in "unprecedented trashing" of democracy by covertly assuming power in a handful of departments between March 2020 and May 2021.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.