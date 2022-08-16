We already knew Governor-General David Hurley had handed Scott Morrison power, without an official swearing-in ceremony, over the Health and Finance Departments in March 2020, when COVID-19 had just arrived in Australia

He also took control over the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources on 15 April 2021



A controversial NSW gas project, supported by then-resources minister Keith Pitt, was scuttled while Morrison wielded secret control, and as Liberals feared it could damage their standing among so-called "teal voters"

In new revelations, Morrison also took over two incredibly powerful departments, Treasury and Home Affairs on 6 May 2021

That means he assumed power over Treasury five days before the budget was announced

It's unclear which ministers knew Morrison was jointly running their department, though at least Greg Hunt was told

Morrison did not relinquish control over the departments before the election

That means he controlled Home Affairs on election day, when the department controversially released text messages about a boat arrival from Sri Lanka

Albanese is "not aware" of any extra salary received by Morrison

The current PM is not critical of Governor-General Hurley, who he says was acting on advice of the government at the time