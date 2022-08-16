The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Anthony McIver cut fellow Canberra jail inmate's face while 'dishing out jailhouse justice'

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated August 16 2022 - 8:24am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony McIver assaults a fellow prisoner at the Alexander Maconochie Centre. Video: Supplied

A prisoner found guilty of cutting another inmate with a "makeshift weapon" has been sentenced to more than four years behind bars for the assault and other offences.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.