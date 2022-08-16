The commander of the Comanchero bikie gang's Canberra chapter has been charged with four more offences, including one of money laundering.
Khaled Khoder, 30, has been before the ACT Magistrates Court since May, when he was arrested at Melbourne Airport and extradited to the territory to face a drug trafficking charge.
His arrest followed a raid at his Coombs home, where an ACT Policing statement said officers had found and seized about 700 grams of suspected methamphetamine, roughly $40,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and ammunition.
It later emerged in court that some of the items had in fact been located in common areas of Khoder's unit complex, and that the drug trafficking charge related to intercepted phone calls between the 30-year-old and co-defendant Alexander Douglas Cameron, 28, of Waramanga.
Khoder was granted bail upon his return to the ACT, hours after Detective Inspector Mark Steel labelled membership of outlaw motorcycle gangs "a ticket to prison".
The bikie boss, who has since pleaded not guilty to the drug trafficking charge, briefly returned to court on Tuesday afternoon.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston noted there were fresh charges, with Khoder now also accused of money laundering, unlawful possession of stolen property, and two counts of unlawful firearm possession.
Defence lawyer Luke Vozella said these were related to the initial drug trafficking allegation, but no further details were discussed in court because Khoder had already received copies of the new charges.
Mr Theakston said it would therefore be "of no benefit to anyone" to read them aloud.
Khoder, wearing an orange high-visibility jacket, did not enter pleas to the fresh charges and Mr Theakston adjourned the matter until October 11.
The magistrate also continued the Comanchero's bail, amending one of the conditions to make Khoder's nightly curfew a few hours shorter.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
