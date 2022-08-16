The Canberra Times
Canberra Comanchero commander Khaled Khoder charged with money laundering

BF
By Blake Foden
August 16 2022 - 3:10am
Khaled Khoder outside court in June. Picture: Blake Foden

The commander of the Comanchero bikie gang's Canberra chapter has been charged with four more offences, including one of money laundering.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

Local News

