The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Men armed with knife rob bottle shop at Erindale Shops, Wanniassa: ACT Policing

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated August 16 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two men, one armed with a knife, robbed a bottle shop at Erindale shops in Wanniassa on Monday night, police allege.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.