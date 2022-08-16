Two men, one armed with a knife, robbed a bottle shop at Erindale shops in Wanniassa on Monday night, police allege.
ACT Policing is seeking witnesses to the aggravated robbery. It alleges that at about 8.50pm the men robbed a bottle shop, stealing cash, cigarettes, and alcohol.
Both men wore hoodies, while one had his face covered and was carrying a bag.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed the robbery or who saw the men running from the area to come forward.
Additionally, any drivers with a dash-cam, who were in the area around the time are asked to check their footage to see if they have captured any suspicious behaviour.
Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers ACT on 1800 333 000 or via the website. Quote reference 7188508.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
