Always make time for your Goodbyes Advertising Feature

Goodbyes manager Claudia Tetreault-Percy and co-founders/directors Monique Thomas and Olivia Mangan. Photo: Karleen Minney

When you are motivated by the opportunity to build a business you can be proud of, and enjoy the challenge, then success is sure to follow.



Owners of Goodbyes, Olivia Mangan and Monique Thomas, said they were operationally-driven and enjoyed the challenges and problem-solving that comes with building their resale service and retail chain.



At Goodbyes people can shop and sell quality secondhand clothing, shoes and accessories, which means both Olivia and Monique get to enjoy the love of second hand shopping they experienced as teenagers, while building a much-needed retail outlet.

"We have been trading in Naarm/Melbourne since 2015 and opened our latest location in Ngunnawal/Ngambri country/Canberra last year," they said.



"Our reason for being in business is driven by the opportunity to positively impact our community and the fashion industry as a whole, especially as we are seeing a shift in the way consumers shop towards appreciating second hand and away from the consumption of new clothing.

"Currently, we work with a team of 60 people across five service locations and our head office. Our team are a large part of our motivation to continue growing so that we can offer career progression, development and collaborative opportunities."

Goodbyes provides a service for people to sell their pre-loved clothing. Items are sold over seven weeks in-store. It's a consignment model which means when items sell, the profits are split between Goodbyes and the sellers.



"We select based on quality, longevity and buying trends. Rather than curating based on particular designers or labels, we look for timeless pieces, quality fabrics, great construction and details that pleasantly surprise. We also consider the time of year, so collections evolve with the seasons.

"The best part is our connection to the community through our revenue-sharing model. Shoppers feel good purchasing from Goodbyes knowing that a portion of revenue goes back into the local community. We don't experience any of the supply chain issues that come with traditional retail."

With inflation and a fall in discretionary spending, one of the great things about shopping second hand is that it's an affordable alternative.

Manager Claudia Tetreault-Percy said the '90s and early 2000s were making a comeback.



"Carrie Bradshaw shoulder bags, patchwork denim, cute knits and low-rise denim are popular. At Goodbyes Braddon we cater to a variety of styles and trends and try to offer classic and unique pieces to cover the wide demographic of shoppers and sellers. The main and most important trend being that more and more people are purchasing their clothes second hand instead of buying new.



"We have a broad range of customers and members in age, styles and sizes. It's encouraging for us to be able to serve our community with some quality pieces and make them welcome in store. Quality is top of mind for most customers, so we aim to sort based on that criteria, while selecting unique pieces.



"As consumers turn to secondhand clothing, accessories and to curate their own style, we find customers are interested and keen to learn about quality fabrics, construction and brands," Claudia said.

"Braddon is ever-evolving and a small business hub in the Canberra community. We love being here close to stores like Pop Canberra, Blackhearts and Sparrows and Blonde Concept.



"There are many creatives in the area and a diverse creative community gather here. There is a tremendous amount of support in Braddon."

They have partnered with CIT fashion design department to collaborate on how to divert clothing away from landfill.

