The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sir David Smith, official Secretary to five governors-general, dies

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
August 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Smith reading the proclamation to dissolve parliament in 1975. Gough Whitlam is behind his right shoulder. Picture: Supplied

One of Canberra's most respected public servants has died.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.