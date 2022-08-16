One of Canberra's most respected public servants has died.
Sir David Smith was the Official Secretary to five governors-general from 1973 to 1990, including Sir John Kerr in 1975 when he, as governor-general, dismissed the Whitlam government.
Sir David (as he then wasn't - he was knighted by the Queen at Balmoral Castle in 1990) was at the centre of one of the most dramatic episodes in the drama.
On November, 11, 1975, standing in formal dress on the steps of Parliament House, the public servant read the formal proclamation of the dissolution of parliament which included the words, "God save the Queen".
The ousted prime minister Gough Whitlam then went before the microphones and uttered the words which live on: "Well may we say 'God save the Queen', because nothing will save the governor-general'."
Mr Whitlam added: "The proclamation you have just heard read by the governor-general's Official Secretary was countersigned 'Malcolm Fraser', who will undoubtedly go down in Australian history from Remembrance Day, 1975 as Kerr's cur."
Later, David Smith and his boss were in Melbourne when their car was mobbed. He was injured when protesters smashed the window of the Rolls Royce. Sir John and Lady Kerr were safely in the back seat. David Smith was not.
The reports at the time said that dye, ink and smoke bombs "exploded across and around the car and police motorcycle escort''.
"Demonstrators fought wildly with policemen and Sir John's car was diverted to a back entrance. There, 100 demonstrators shouted 'Sieg heil' and booed."
David Iser Smith was born on August 9, 1933 in Melbourne to Polish immigrant parents with the surname Szmitkowski which was then anglicised to Smith. According to family memory, the immigrants were greeted on the dock by an official who failed to pronounce the name and who said, "We'll have to call you Smith," and so Smith it was.
David Smith went to Princes Hill State School and Scotch College, followed by the University of Melbourne and the Australian National University.
He started his career in the Australian Public Service in 1953. He was appointed Private Secretary to the Minister for Interior and Works from 1958 until 1963. He was then appointed Secretary to the Federal Executive Council which advises governors-general. He then became head of the Government Branch, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet from 1971 to 1973.
In retirement, he became a guide at Old Parliament House after parliament had moved up the hill and the old building had become the Museum of Australian Democracy.
This gave visitors a double-take in a room where film of the events on the steps of Parliament House in 1975 were playing on a loop, only for one of the central participants to appear in real life (though somewhat older).
"Sir David Smith was well-regarded, respected and knowledgeable. He was very generous in sharing his knowledge with visitors to MoAD," a spokesperson for the museum said.
He is survived by his wife, June, whom he married in 1955, and by their three sons.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
