Former home affairs minister Karen Andrews has declared Scott Morrison has blindsided her and is calling on him to resign from parliament after revelations he secretly appointed himself to her portfolio during the pandemic.
However the Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has defended his former leader and is calling for people to wait until all the facts of the controversy are known.
Advertisement
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described the revelations that Mr Morrison secretly appointed himself as joint minister in health, finance, treasury, home affairs and the industry, science and resources portfolios as an "unprecedented trashing of our democracy".
Ms Andrews has told The Canberra Times that Mr Morrison had betrayed the trust of the Australian people by his actions.
"I had no idea he had been sworn in as the minister of home affairs, that he had been sworn into the portfolio that I held," she said.
"I heard about that only from media reporting today [Tuesday]. There seems to be without doubt a number of portfolios to which the former prime minister had himself sworn into.
"It is unacceptable for a prime minister to do that and basically subvert cabinet processes. For him not to have discussed it with me as the minister responsible for home affairs at the time, I believe is unacceptable and it is a betrayal of trust that the people of Australia put in him to lead the government.
"I think he should resign and he should leave parliament. This is unacceptable conduct," she said.
However Mr Dutton has urged calm as investigations continue.
"I think frankly it's time for cooler heads to prevail," he told reporters in Tasmania.
"The Prime Minister's come out of his holiday swinging and, obviously, this is an issue that he'll get his teeth into. But there are bigger issues that, frankly, the families of Australia are dealing with at the moment. So let's wait for the Prime Minister's process."
READ MORE:
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.