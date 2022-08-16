The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologies for secret ministerial appointment scandal, insists it was done in good faith

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated August 16 2022 - 4:15am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scott Morrison has apologised for secretly taking control over five additional departments, without the knowledge of the vast majority of his party and public.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.