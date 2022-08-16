The Canberra Times
University of Canberra's $1m investment to focus on women's sport research

Isobel Cootes
Isobel Cootes
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:49am, first published 3:36am
University of Canberra health faculty executive dean Michelle Lincoln at the announcement on Tuesday. Picture: Tyler Cherry

There is a disparity in elite female performance research, as it only makes up about 30 percent, but the University of Canberra wants to address it with part of its $1 million investment.

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

