A shot at US Open glory beckons, but Nick Kyrgios won't extend his time overseas to pursue a Davis Cup crown.
The in-form tennis player will instead return to Canberra at the conclusion of the final grand slam of the year.
Advertisement
Had he been available, Kyrgios could have turned Australia into a legitimate threat, however personal reasons dictated his decision to bypass the competition.
Kyrgios has spent the past three months playing in Europe and North America, where he has enjoyed an unprecedented run of form.
With his mother recovering from a medical procedure, the Canberra talent is determined to return home and reunite with his family.
As a result, Alex de Minaur will lead the Australian charge at the Davis Cup, in a team featuring Kyrgios' doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.
Matt Ebden, Max Purcell, Alexei Popyrin and Jason Kubler make up the remainder of the squad that will travel to Germany for the competition's finals.
Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt was disappointed with Kyrgios' decision but remains confident he has a group capable of taking out the global tournament.
"It would have been great to have Nick in the team but unfortunately he was unavailable for this tie," Hewitt said.
"We fought through a really tough qualifying match back in March against Hungary which has now given us this opportunity to build on and the boys understand what's at stake.
"I look forward to Alex leading the team in Hamburg."
Kyrgios has surged into US Open contention in recent weeks with a stunning run.
The controversial figure has shown his trip to the Wimbledon final was no flash in the pan, building on that career-best performance throughout the North American hard-court swing.
Kyrgios had won nine-straight until last week's Canadian Open, a stretch that included tournament victories at the Atlanta Open and Washington Open. He also claimed the doubles title in Washington.
For so long an erratic performer, the 27-year-old has displayed an impressive mental calm and consistency throughout the past few months.
That has seen Kyrgios string multiple superb matches together and he has climbed to 28th on the world rankings and into the seeds for the US Open, to start on August 29.
The Australian revealed the physical and mental toll of his success during the Canadian Open, and will this week put the finishing touches on his preparation for the grand slam tournament.
Partnering with Kokkinakis, the duo have made a winning start to their doubles campaign at the Cincinnati Masters.
Kyrgios is set for a first-round singles clash with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Wednesday morning.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.