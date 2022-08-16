Chloe Lincoln is still pinching herself.
A World Cup, some 22,000 fans packing the stadium, and a two-year Canberra United deal all within weeks.
But she will have to hit pause on fully digesting her whirlwind month, as there is still a job to do on the field in Costa Rica.
The Canberra goalkeeper is at the under 20 FIFA World Cup with the Young Matildas battling for a spot in the quarter-finals.
Following Australia's 2-0 loss, the side sits third in group A and need a win against Spain on Wednesday to secure their finals ticket.
Lincoln remained confident they could get the job done.
"It's just about sticking to our game plan, I think it really is about keeping our composure," she said.
"There's definitely a lot to learn from the Brazil game, they are a world-class team and they proved that the other day.
"So whilst we were disappointed with the loss, we were just trying to look forward and tweak those little details so that we can hopefully get the win against Spain."
Lincoln is yet to earn minutes during the tournament, as she is second in line behind another Capital Football product.
Although it's anything but a negative for Lincoln, describing Sally James as a legend off and on the field.
"Sally's 100 per cent earnt that starting spot. She's a great player, and she's a very hard worker," Lincoln said.
"Seeing her put in all this work in previous camps and watching her perform so well on such a world stage, it's just inspiring. She's doing incredibly well and it's so great to watch.
"I'm just trying to soak up everything I can, whether that's on the field or on the bench."
One part of the experience the 17-year-old will not be forgetting anytime soon is the atmosphere against hosts Costa Rica.
More than 22,000 fans packed the stadium as Australia triumphed 3-1.
"All I could think of was, 'Holy crap. Like, what's going on?' It was indescribable the feeling," Lincoln said.
"I think everyone would say the same thing. None of us have ever been in that kind of situation before or played in front of that many people and it was just a night to remember, it was mesmerising.
"Walking out at half-time everyone had their phone torches on in the crowd and were waving along to some live music, even that was insane."
She's "still pinching" herself after a whirlwind seven months, that included her A-League Women's debut for United and her national selection.
And whilst everything had happened so fast, there were two things that stayed the same in the capital and helped get her there.
Her parents, her two siblings, and her Canberra United Academy teammates.
"I feel really lucky to be able to do this, to be where I'm at, and do what I'm doing at the moment," Lincoln said.
"I can't put into words how grateful I am to mum and dad, and my two siblings as well. I'm so lucky to have them, and I definitely wouldn't be here without their support and their sacrifice.
"It's such a proud moment to be here, because it makes it worth it, and they're as much a part of this as I am."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
