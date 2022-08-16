A pilot program to provide free meals in ACT schools promised at the last election has been delayed because of the pandemic.
It comes as Education Minister Yvette Berry invited families on low incomes to apply for grants of up to $750 to help meet the cost of school supplies.
Advertisement
Labor promised to trial free breakfast and lunch at five public schools at a cost of $700,000 before the 2020 election, but the program hasn't gotten off the ground.
"We had intended on piloting that program," Ms Berry said on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, COVID came and has paused our initiative in that space as far as trialing it across a number of schools."
An Education Directorate spokesperson said the 2021-22 budget committed $1.44 million to a trial which would give 1500 students free breakfast and lunch three days a week.
The directorate is still deciding which five schools will be part of the initiative, which is expected to start in 2023.
"We'll start with the funding for that program as soon as it is going to be able to work across our schools," Ms Berry said.
"With schools going in and out of remote education it makes it difficult to pilot the program effectively."
READ MORE:
Meanwhile, ACT parents and carers with a Centrelink card, health care card or other evidence of financial stress will be able to apply for an annual payment to help cover education expenses.
People who meet the eligibility criteria can receive $400 for preschoolers, $500 for primary school students and $750 for high school and college students.
It will replace the secondary bursary scheme that was offered for year 7 to 10 students.
Ms Berry said she was unsure how many families would apply for the program, which is set to cost more than $2 million per year for the next four years.
"Education is a game changer and a real equaliser. If everybody has access to a great education that can really change their life outcomes, but we know that some people come to school not from an equal starting point and this fund is about changing that," she said.
ACT Council of Parents and Citizens Associations executive officer Veronica Elliott said it was great that families could apply for the payments discretely online without having to ask their schools directly.
"Families are doing it tough right now and this will really go some way towards helping out with all the things that families need, uniforms, technology, and other sort of things like school supplies, shoes," Ms Elliott said.
"What we're seeing in school communities is that parents are often feeling ashamed to come forward and to admit that they're experiencing financial difficulties. So we think the online application will be helpful in that circumstance."
Advertisement
Preschool students need to be enrolled in a preschool that is attached to an ACT school. Public, non-government and home school students are eligible.
Applications for 2022 close on September 30.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.