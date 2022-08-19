In addition, "accelerated evolution syndrome" has led to most people no longer feeling pain or contracting infectious diseases. While this has its benefits - surgery can now be performed without the patient being placed under anaesthetic - it's also a major change: pain is, well, painful but is also a warning system that something is wrong. And that's not all: some people are growing vestigial organs. Some have them on the outside - there's a striking sequence of a dancing man with ears all over his body who has sewn his eyes and mouth shut - and some inside, like Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen, a frequent Cronenberg actor).

