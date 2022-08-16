Exciting young GWS talent Leek Aleer wants to give Giants fans something to cheer about in their final game of what has been a disappointing season.
The Giants will play in the capital on Saturday afternoon against the Fremantle Dockers with Aleer an uplifting story in a sorry season, since he made his debut against the Swans last month.
Advertisement
The 15th pick in last year's draft is just three games into his AFL career, but already the 196cm-tall defender looks to have a very promising future.
"It's pretty surreal," Aleer said of his introduction to the AFL. "Coming into the season playing one AFL game was a goal on my radar, and to be able to go into my fourth this week is something that I didn't quite see coming, but I'm extremely proud."
With his size and strength it's been Aleer's threat in the air and physicality on the ground that makes him so dangerous, but he warned he's still by no means a finished product.
"I want to be a competitor and someone who thrives on wanting to get better," he said.
"My aerial ability and athleticism are definitely a couple of areas that I'd love to utilise and build upon as my key weapons as a back-man.
"Just being ruthless, and being a team-first player are what I want to be known for. There still plenty of good yet to come and plenty more to see."
Aleer said he is looking forward to visiting Canberra for the first time, and the club are very motivated to thank their loyal fans in the capital by ending the season on a high at Manuka Oval.
READ MORE:
He said the Giants' pre-season for the 2023 campaign has already begun.
"Going down to Canberra and playing in front of our fans, we owe it to those that support us to give the best performance we can and try our hearts out," Aleer said.
"We are a club that never gives up and never surrender. We want to go out and showcase what we're trying to implement next season.
"Despite the fact Fremantle may be on the berth of a good finals run and we aren't, we still want to attack them, go hard and prove to ourselves how far we've come.
"We know where we're headed. It hasn't been the season we wanted it to be, but we want to implement some things and get that respect back to really nail next season."
Improved performances in recent weeks have given Giants fans a taste of their potential and caretaker coach Mark McVeigh has managed to re-ignite the team's competitive spark to end the year.
Aleer said they'll hope to continue that momentum against sixth-placed Fremantle this weekend.
"We don't back down and we don't fear any team," he said. "We want to bring a fierce want to hunt the footy and our pressure the past couple of weeks in particular was extremely high.
Advertisement
"We have the desire to defend and play for one another. Those aspects are going to come together and help us win this game against Freo."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.