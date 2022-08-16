The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Own goals on both sides of turf war over ACT Assembly OHS

By The Canberra Times
August 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID-19 concerns prompted action by WorkSafeACT. Picture: Karleen Minney

The most remarkable thing about the turf war between the ACT government and WorkSafe ACT over occupational health and safety during Legislative Assembly estimates hearings is it was so easily avoidable.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.