Karen Andrews, the former home affairs minister (one of the five portfolios Morrison secretly swore himself into) caught up in the election day asylum boat scandal, is leading calls for ScoMo to go. "I had no idea he had been sworn in as the minister of home affairs, that he had been sworn into the portfolio that I held," she told ACM. "It is unacceptable for a prime minister to do that and basically subvert cabinet processes. For him not to have discussed it with me as the minister responsible for home affairs at the time, I believe is unacceptable and it is a betrayal of trust that the people of Australia put in him to lead the government. I think he should resign and he should leave parliament. This is unacceptable conduct."