This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
He's the gift that keeps on giving. The accident-prone public figure cartoonists, headline writers and satirists dream of and the predecessor of tarnished repute a new prime minister cherishes. Right now, Scott Morrison is the best asset in the government's political armoury. The longer he languishes in parliament, where even some of his former colleagues say he's no longer welcome, the more political capital the government amasses. And it's doing that by the truckload as each day brings more revelations about Morrison's secret power grab during the pandemic.
Advertisement
ScoMo, Smirko, Smoko - whatever you want to call him - has become a millstone around the opposition's neck. Just as you could see the barely concealed glee on Anthony Albanese's face when he stuck the boot in yesterday, Peter Dutton's face almost revealed an emotion - one of deep frustration - when he appeared before the cameras in Tasmania. He tried his best to excuse the portfolio binge by his former boss - "It was a warlike situation," he said - and shift the conversation back to criticising the government. It didn't work. Morrison is sucking the oxygen out of any narrative the opposition tries to push. He's become toxic.
Karen Andrews, the former home affairs minister (one of the five portfolios Morrison secretly swore himself into) caught up in the election day asylum boat scandal, is leading calls for ScoMo to go. "I had no idea he had been sworn in as the minister of home affairs, that he had been sworn into the portfolio that I held," she told ACM. "It is unacceptable for a prime minister to do that and basically subvert cabinet processes. For him not to have discussed it with me as the minister responsible for home affairs at the time, I believe is unacceptable and it is a betrayal of trust that the people of Australia put in him to lead the government. I think he should resign and he should leave parliament. This is unacceptable conduct."
Quite apart from throwing Westminster conventions to the four winds, Morrison has bulldozed a wedge into opposition ranks with Dutton's call for calmer heads to prevail at odds with Andrews' obvious rage. Morrison's uncanny ability to sow division is once again on show - not for the first time in his own party.
When Parliament resumes on September 5, all eyes will be on the obscure corner of the opposition backbench occupied by Scott Morrison and his one-time immigration minister, factional ally and pentecostal buddy Alex Hawke. Unless, of course, Morrison does the honourable thing and announces his ScoMo-a-go-go beforehand.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Morrison quit parliament now? Is he damaging the opposition? Or was he right to grab control of all those portfolios during the pandemic? Is this getting a bit overblown? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- An upbeat view of the jobs market and the strength of the economy is keeping Australian consumers spending, new surveys show. Consumer confidence rose 4.9 per cent in the past week - the biggest increase in 16 months - according to the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan survey released yesterday.
- Some beef exporters stopped packing product destined for China for a short period yesterday as confusion reigned around reports of a blanket ban on all meat from Australia and New Zealand. The misinformation originated from an online Chinese media report, although the report itself did say customs officials had made no announcement but claimed relevant businesses had been notified.
- Australia could register its 10 millionth case of COVID-19 by the end of August. The nation is also closing in on 13,000 deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic began in early 2020. As of yesterday, the total number of cases racked up since early 2020 is 9.82 million, including 19,646 recorded in the previous 24 hours with data still to come for the Northern Territory. The national death toll stands at 12,959, including 73 fatalities announced yesterday.
THEY SAID IT: "A man's pride can be his downfall, and he needs to learn when to turn to others for support and guidance." - Bear Grylls
YOU SAID IT: Scott Morrison's portfolio grab got you talking.
Phil asks some questions: "To the recent reported statement by Scott Morrison MP, 'Since leaving the job I haven't engaged in any day-to-day politics', shouldn't he resign from Parliament? Any other person refusing to do their job would surely be asked to explain why they should not be sacked. I would also ask this question: did Mr Morrison ask for or receive any remuneration for the ministerial positions he appointed himself to?" Not that the current PM is aware, Phil.
David says there are more important issues around: "Just let it go, Albanese, and move on to the more pressing issues on your plate. These things happen every day everywhere and something like it will probably pop up in the current administration in the future." Really? Secretly swearing yourself and not telling your ministers is hardly normal.
Narelle is unsurprised: "The latest revelation of Morrison's shenanigans is shocking but hardly surprising since he's displayed an appalling sense of entitlement over his whole political career, from go to whoa. As for that statement - what on earth is he doing to earn his salary then? I hope his constituents are wondering why on earth they waste their time voting him back in. We're loving The Echidna in this house as it's the complete package - comment, cartoon, and feedback. It's the first thing we read every morning. Thank you." Thank you for being part of it, Narelle.
Meg says: "Sadly Australian voters - especially Liberal ones - don't seem to have much of a memory. I wait to hear Morrison say God told him to do it."
Jan wants to know what ScoMo is doing. " 'Since leaving the job I haven't engaged in any day-to-day politics.' I wonder what the people of the Cook electorate will have to say about their representative's attitude? As you point out, the taxpayers of this country are paying him $220,000 pa to work as a parliamentarian. He is not paid to sulk or hide."
Advertisement
Mig says it's time for change: "There goes the claim of the monarchists, that there must be a GG representing the monarch, to protect our democracy with its checks and balances. We are voting for candidates hiding their preferences and a system where a wild running PM can take on any ministry he likes, without anyone wanting or being able to stop him by the look of it. Australia, it's time to review and change our system which does not serve us well."
Elaine wonders if the former PM looked across the Pacific for inspiration. "I think Morrison wanted to be Australia's version of Trump. The concept of power is a dangerous road to travel as history has shown."
Jeanette says there are deeper issues in the Morrison mindset: "Sadly I wasn't shocked or surprised. He has a personality disorder which is characterised by low empathy and remorse, glibness and manipulation. None of which you want or need in a leader."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.