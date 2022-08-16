The Canberra Times

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese excuses public servants for not revealing Scott Morrison's secret ministries

By Doug Dingwall
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:14am, first published 6:13am
Former prime minister, and secret holder of other portfolios, Scott Morrison. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has excused public servants for not publicising Scott Morrison's secret ministerial portfolios, saying it was for government "decision makers" to reveal his predecessor's unknown additional powers.

