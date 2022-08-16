Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has excused public servants for not publicising Scott Morrison's secret ministerial portfolios, saying it was for government "decision makers" to reveal his predecessor's unknown additional powers.
As the new Labor government investigates what department secretaries knew about Mr Morrison's appointments to additional portfolios, the Home Affairs Department has revealed secretary Mike Pezzullo was unaware the then-prime minister was given ministerial responsibility for the portfolio from May 2021.
Mr Albanese has said he expected to learn more about the extent of senior public servants' knowledge of Mr Morrison's secret appointments, but told journalists on Tuesday that more than one official from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet knew about the roles.
Federal departments have deferred questions about Mr Morrison's additional ministerial roles - which included Finance, Home Affairs, Treasury, Health and Resources portfolios - to the Prime Minister's Department.
When asked whether department secretaries and other public servants were informed that Mr Morrison was their minister, PM&C said: "The Prime Minister has asked the Secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet to provide advice on this matter."
However the Home Affairs Department has said Mr Pezzullo was not aware Mr Morrison had been sworn in to administer the department.
Mr Albanese has asked the Prime Minister's Department to advise him on Mr Morrison's additional roles, and also expects a briefing from the Solicitor-General by Monday.
He cleared public servants of blame over the secrecy on Tuesday morning, saying politicians were the decision makers.
"They're the ones that need to be held to account here. The politicians who made these decisions and who asked, obviously, at the time, they asked that this information be kept secret," Mr Albanese said.
"It's not up to public servants to release this information. It was up to the decision makers who were the elected representatives."
