The teals should take up the tax cause for several reasons. First, the cuts massively favour males, who will on average get twice as much as females. Second, they massively favour the wealthy. The bottom 20 per cent get nothing and the top 20 per cent get 72 per cent of the cut. Those in the middle will not get enough to keep pace with inflation. The sweet spot is for those struggling on $200,000 a year, who will get a $9200 tax cut.