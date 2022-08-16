The Canberra Times
Opinion

It's time for teal independents to put the squeeze on Anthony Albanese and Labor

By Crispin Hull
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:22am, first published 6:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teal independents Kylea Tink, Monique Ryan, Zali Steggall and Allegra Spender can exert some muscle on the Labor government.

The Liberal Party is spiralling into irrelevance. Labor and the Greens are not connecting the dots. The Nationals are looking after their own as they always do. So maybe the Teals can connect the big policy dots that stand before us: health, education, childcare, tax, immigration, and rorts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.