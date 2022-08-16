Australia once voted to save the banks. Now the game has changed

Ben Chifley's terse one-paragraph announcement generated thousands of negative newspaper stories, editorials, opinion pieces, columns, cartoons, letters, photos and ads. Unionists and ALP supporters applauded the idea. They recalled the financial hardships of the 1890s Depression, the Great Depression and two world wars. Though the government failed to provide any coherent explanation for weeks, the true believers sensed Chifley's logic. The best way to create the postwar social welfare system and an equitable economy was for the government to control the nation's credit. Many more people saw the bank plan as an imprudent experiment to introduce socialism to Australia. Some said it reeked of Communism. They questioned whether insurance companies, radio stations and newspapers would be next once the Commonwealth abolished the banks.