Kippax shops upgrade plan for crossings, wider verges outlined by ACT government

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 16 2022 - 8:04pm, first published 7:30pm
An artist's impression of upgrade works at Kippax. Picture: Supplied

Preliminary designs for upgrades at the Kippax shops will be released by the ACT government on Wednesday, part of a suite of improvement works for local shopping centres and playgrounds.

