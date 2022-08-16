Preliminary designs for upgrades at the Kippax shops will be released by the ACT government on Wednesday, part of a suite of improvement works for local shopping centres and playgrounds.
City Services Minister Chris Steel said the government wanted to hear what type of improvements Canberrans wanted at other other group centres, following the start of work at Duffy and Campbell.
"We've released a preliminary design for upgrades at the Kippax Group Centre as well as improvements to the public spaces at the Charnwood Group Centre, with new landscaping and better paving options to make the area safer for our vulnerable Canberrans," Mr Steel said.
The Kippax designs focus on the western side of the shopping precinct, along Hardwick Crescent between Luke Street at the petrol station.
The government said the designs included wider and improved verges, new crossings for pedestrians, along with landscape works and additional plantings.
"This is a key investment to support the growth being experienced in Ginninderry and ensures we can get to work on delivering the Master Plan in line with community expectations," Mr Steel said.
The master plan includes development on the eastern side of the existing group centre, which has been opposed by some community groups and criticised for both reducing the number of available ovals in the area and building in a potentially flood-prone area.
The government said final designs for upgrades to the Tuggeranong foreshore would be released soon, along with plans for a new recreation park at Casey and other playground upgrades across Canberra.
The ACT government funded what it says is the biggest upgrade to suburban facilities in the capital's history in the latest territory budget, including replacing three timber bridges at the Umbagong District Park.
The budget will commit $3.8 million to replacing the bridges in the park, which is located off Florey Drive in Latham. The timber bridges have been closed since April 2021.
A destination style playground and recreation park in the inner north will cost $2.6 million.
Pavement improvements worth $1 million will be made at the Charnwood shopping centre, along with new landscaping and street furniture the government said would make the area safer and more accessible.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
