Every culture has their own green sauce but for me, zhoug has the edge, thanks to the unique addition of cardamom. This Middle Eastern version of chimichurri, if you will, injects a huge burst of flavour into dishes and - with help from your trusty blender or food processor - is ready in five minutes. Have this in the fridge and you will use it for everything from marinating and dressing veggies and fish, to swirling through soups or spooning into tacos, wraps or sandwiches. It also gives hummus and yoghurt a great kick. The heat from the chilli mellows over time but if you want it a little milder, remove the seeds from the chilli beforehand.