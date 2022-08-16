The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

A man has died after a collision in the heart of Batemans Bay

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated August 16 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officers with the South Coast police district have begun an investigation into the collision. Picture: File.

A man has died following a two car crash in Batemans Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.