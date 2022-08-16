A man has died following a two car crash in Batemans Bay on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred in Perry St, in the centre of Batemans Bay, around 2.45pm.
The head-on collision involved a Nissan Navara utility and a Mitsubishi ASX SUV.
The 66-year-old Nissan driver was freed from his damaged vehicle by emergency services and taken to Moruya hospital but died a short time later.
The 84-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi was also treated at the hospital for minor injuries.
Officers with the South Coast police district have begun an investigation into the collision and to prepare a report for the Coroner.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
