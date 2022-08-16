Comedian Jimmy Rees has announced an encore show for Canberran, bringing his successful Meanwhile in Australia tour back to the national capital.
He will be performing at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Saturday, September 24 at 7pm.
Advertisement
But, his fans want more, so he's giving it to them.
"We had fun there, so why not?" he said. "It was pretty mental. But all the shows were great."
Rees will be performing the same show as last month, for anyone who missed out on tickets or who just wants to see it again.
But there could be some tweaks.
"Who knows what could be in it, if something starts to go crazy in the next month," Rees said.
" I always try to keep it up to date, If there's something going well online, I'll put it in the show."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.