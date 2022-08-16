The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Comedian Jimmy Rees announces encore Meanwhile in Australia show for Canberra

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated August 17 2022 - 10:43am, first published August 16 2022 - 11:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WE HAVE OUR WINNER. THANKS FOR ENTERING EVERYONE!

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.