Governor-General David Hurley has refused to be drawn on whether Scott Morrison's secret ministerial appointments should have been made public.
In his first public comments since the saga erupted, General Hurley refused to expand on a statement his office released earlier this week. The statement said it wasn't uncommon for ministers to be appointed to new portfolios.
The statement also said questions about telling the public about the appointments were a matter for the government.
The Governor-General was responsible for signing off on the former prime minister's appointment to five extra portfolios between March 2020 and May 2021. They were never revealed to the public or most of Mr Morrison's cabinet colleagues.
Fronting reporters after opening a new autism school in Canberra's south on Wednesday morning, General Hurley refused to respond when asked if he was concerned his office had been compromised during the saga, or whether he had legal doubts in making the secret appointments.
"I've released a statement about my role in this, my responsibilities under the principles of responsible government by which we run our country," he said.
"I'm content, at the moment, to allow the process the Prime Minister has put in place to run through till next week. In the meantime, I'll do my job as I've done it in the past."
Mr Morrison is under pressure to hasten his exit from Federal Parliament as shocked colleagues seethe over revelations that their former boss held crucial roles without their knowledge.
The former prime minister is due to front the media at 12.15pm in Sydney.
Former home affairs minister Karen Andrews has publicly called for Mr Morrison to resign, while another unnamed Coalition MP said the best path forward for the party was for the former prime minister to quit as soon as possible.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley and former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce have rejected suggestions that Mr Morrison should resign.
Mr Albanese hasn't criticised the Governor-General's role in the scandal, insisting he was acting on Mr Morrison's advice.
But at least one Labor backbencher, Bruce MP Julian Hill, has reportedly suggested General Hurley's position was untenable after he participated in a "scheme that misled the cabinet, the parliament and the public".
Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has called on the governor-general to explain the legal advice he relied on before making the secret appointments.
"[General Hurley] needs to come out and tell us where he got his advice from, he's going to have to run through and explain it," Senator Lambie told ABC Radio National on Wednesday.
"If there's been no legal breach here, then obviously he's done nothing wrong."
Mr Albanese is due to receive further advice from the solicitor-general on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Prime Minister confirmed his predecessor had secretly appointed himself to the health, finance, treasury, home affairs and resources portfolios during the pandemic.
Mr Morrison used a lengthy Facebook statement to apologise to his colleagues, but insisted the secret power grab was done in "good faith".
He insisted he only used his extra ministerial powers once - to override then-resources minister Keith Pitt to reject a gas exploration permit off the coast of NSW.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
