Gungahlin Leisure Centre 50-metre pool to open on Saturday August 27

By Lucy Bladen
Updated August 17 2022 - 12:12am, first published 12:10am
The 50-metre pool has been filled and heated ahead of it's August 27 opening. Picture: Facebook/Yvette Berry

The 50-metre pool at the Gungahlin Leisure Centre will open later this month for the first time in more than two years after tiles in the pool needed to be completely replaced.

