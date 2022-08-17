The 50-metre pool at the Gungahlin Leisure Centre will open later this month for the first time in more than two years after tiles in the pool needed to be completely replaced.
Sports Minister Yvette Berry announced on Facebook the 50-metre pool will open on August 27. She said the day would be marked with a "family fun carnival opening day".
The pool was controversially closed after its tiles started to fall off. An exact cause was not determined as to why tiles had fallen off but there were a combination of issues including problems with the grouting, the construction of the tiles, and the movement of tiles.
The ACT government had to fork out $1.5 million to replace all the tiles in the pool, which was only built in 2014.
The government was forced to accept a $400,000 payout to cut ties with the builder of the $28.7 million Gungahlin Leisure Centre, despite knowing it would not be enough to cover the pool's repair bill.
Mystery initially surrounded the pool's closure as the government was locked in discussions with the builder over the pool. Following these discussions, the government conceded any legal action against the builder would be unsuccessful.
The pool was first closed in March 2020 because of the initial COVID lockdown but did not reopen due to the issues with the tiles.
It was initially expected to open in December last year but was delayed due to last year's COVID Delta lockdowns.
Ms Berry said the 50-metre pool had been filled and heated ahead of its opening. She acknowledged the saga had been frustrating in her post.
"I know this has been a frustration for the Gungahlin community and I really appreciate everyone's patience," she said.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
