The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Kitchen Garden: How to grow microgreens and a zesty cauliflower recipe

By Susan Parsons
August 22 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yates mizuna and cabbage microgreens grown by Hans Dimpel. Picture: Hans Dimpel

Harvesting microgreens is like being a mini hairdresser. I joined the winners of our Yates seeds giveaway (Kitchen Garden, July 26) and, in a black plastic tray (on loan) full of Seasol seed raising mix, I sowed seeds of Yates microgreens Mizuna Red Gems and Cabbage Rubies. They have been raised in my office and moved around to catch light from the windows, cared for like babies. They germinated in six days.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.