Harvesting microgreens is like being a mini hairdresser. I joined the winners of our Yates seeds giveaway (Kitchen Garden, July 26) and, in a black plastic tray (on loan) full of Seasol seed raising mix, I sowed seeds of Yates microgreens Mizuna Red Gems and Cabbage Rubies. They have been raised in my office and moved around to catch light from the windows, cared for like babies. They germinated in six days.
The first cuttings were to go on a vegetable frittata but instead I rinsed the tiny leaves and ate them straight - a small zing and nutrient dense. As one recipient of the seeds said, it was very therapeutic watching them grow during a fortnight of lockdown with a certain virus. I set up a comparative study and sowed more seeds in a shallow trough outdoors under the eaves. These seeds have taken an extra fortnight to germinate and are still tiny but look more sturdy.
Margaret Alexander of Bywong said she first tasted microgreens almost half a century ago in the family home in Red Hill, Canberra. Vegetables then were purchased from a truck which came around each week or you grew your own. During winter there were cabbages or Brussels sprouts, which few children liked, and a dearth of leafy greens.
Margaret's mother came from Norfolk, England (which had similar problems) so, here, they grew mustard and cress (microgreens). As children, Margaret said she and her sister were responsible for ensuring they were sown and watered. She sabotaged her sister's plants by moving them away from the loungeroom windows. The microgreens were used as a spicy topping to liven up mashed potato, in savoury scones or on simple sandwiches.
Katy Grimes of Weston has eaten microgreens as garnish on various dishes in Canberra restaurants including Mu Omakase. Her seeds were being sown in her community garden plot. Katy plans to serve the microgreens on a Luke Mangan sashimi fish dish.
Chris Butler of Moruya Heads has already harvested Cabbage Rubies micro herbs (though the mizuna germinated first) and "put the rubies on a couple of Scotch fillets last night to make a posh dinner", they said.
Hans Dimpel of Queanbeyan sent me the link to an article by Channing Sargent for One Earth which discusses a "green newspaper" in Japan. In 2016 herb seeds were embedded in a page of biodegradable paper to be torn and planted after reading. It reached 4.6 million people and generated $700,000 for the publisher.
Hans and his partner Gordon Christie have started bean seeds in an egg carton in their greenhouse. Their Yates microgreens are vigorous and about to be harvested and Hans says the first time in your life growing anything from seed is marvellous. A possum ate every leaf on their seven Brussels sprouts plants in two nights, which hurt, but their magnificent cauliflower has just been harvested and cooked.
They adapted a Jamie Oliver vegan recipe for roasted cauliflower with lots of zest from homegrown lemons which turned the white cauli a shade of yellow (like cauliflower with turmeric, popular in local cafes). Serve with pilaf rice and steamed greens.
Ingredients
1 large (1kg) cauliflower
4 cloves garlic
1 tsp smoked paprika
small bunch fresh thyme
small bunch flat leaf parsley
olive oil
1 lemon zested
4 tbsp dry sherry
400g tin plum tomatoes (or chopped tomatoes)
40g flaked almonds
salt and pepper
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180C. Zest the lemon and set aside.
2. Blitz the garlic, most of the thyme and paprika in a blender (or bash with a mortar and pestle) to a rough paste, then muddle in two tablespoons of olive oil plus salt and pepper to season.
3. Trim the outer cauliflower leaves and trim the stalk so the cauliflower can lie flat, then cut a cross into the base. Rub the paprika paste all over the cauliflower, then place in a medium casserole pan. Drizzle over the sherry and squeeze the lemon juice on top. Cover and pop in the hot oven for about 80 minutes or until tender, removing the lid for the last 20 minutes.
4. Remove the pan from the oven, pour in the chopped tomatoes. Sprinkle over the lemon zest and extra thyme leaves.
5. Return the pan to the oven for a further 10 minutes or until the cauliflower is golden.
6. Roast the almonds until golden brown in a dry frying pan over a medium heat then leave to cool. When ready to serve, scrunch the roasted almonds and roughly chopped parsley over the top.
