The first cuttings were to go on a vegetable frittata but instead I rinsed the tiny leaves and ate them straight - a small zing and nutrient dense. As one recipient of the seeds said, it was very therapeutic watching them grow during a fortnight of lockdown with a certain virus. I set up a comparative study and sowed more seeds in a shallow trough outdoors under the eaves. These seeds have taken an extra fortnight to germinate and are still tiny but look more sturdy.

