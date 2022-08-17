The tiny stone-walled Seaman's Hut, built in 1929, is located just off the popular Mt Kosciuszko summit walk. The hut was built after two skiers, Laurie Seaman and Evan Hayes, left the Hotel Kosciuszko on August 14, 1928, were caught in a snowstorm, and never returned. The grieving families built the hut to ensure such a tragedy would not happen again.