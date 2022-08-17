A group of hikers have spent days stranded in the snow, after a rescue operation was initially forced to turn back because of extreme weather.
The same alpine hut deep in the Kosciuszko National Park that provided a vital bolthole for two lost hikers a few months ago again provided life-saving shelter for this group trapped by blizzard-like conditions over the weekend.
The group - two men aged 33 and 36, and two women aged 34 - left Thredbo Village on foot on Sunday to explore the back country of Kosciuszko National Park.
The weather, already hazardous, worsened throughout the day, with blizzard-like conditions, strong winds and low visibility.
The group sought shelter at Seaman's Hut and contacted emergency services about 5pm on Sunday.
The tiny stone-walled Seaman's Hut, built in 1929, is located just off the popular Mt Kosciuszko summit walk. The hut was built after two skiers, Laurie Seaman and Evan Hayes, left the Hotel Kosciuszko on August 14, 1928, were caught in a snowstorm, and never returned. The grieving families built the hut to ensure such a tragedy would not happen again.
NSW Police Alpine Operations Unit headed for the hut on Monday but even they were unable to reach it due to the terrible weather conditions, and they suspended their effort about 1.30pm on Monday, advising the group to sit tight because of a severe weather warning issued for the region over the coming days.
On Tuesday morning conditions had eased enough for police to reach the hut about 10am, when the group was locate safe and well.
The safe extraction of the group has again emphasised the vital safe haven role provided by the historic huts in the Kosciuszko, many of which were lost during the Black Summer bushfires and are now in urgent need of restoration.
While the hikers were adequately equipped with suitable clothing, water and food, police said this incident should serve as a reminder to anyone heading to the alpine area not to underestimate the conditions and consider the risks of venturing past the safety of ski resorts in winter.
NSW Police is urging hikers to ensure their personal safety by submitting a Trip Intention Form and hiring a Personal Locator Beacon before heading out into the national park.
Beacons are free of charge by way of a refundable deposit from one of the National Parks and Wildlife Service centres located at numerous locations, including Jindabyne, as well as Perisher and Thredbo resorts.
They advised that hikers, "no matter how experienced, should stick to the tracks, as whiteouts and snow clouds can quickly and easily disorientate".
"Visitors should expect bad weather and come prepared with the right thermal clothing, and plan their journeys ahead of time," they said.
Information on driving in snowfield conditions can be found by visiting the Centre for Road Safety website at roadsafety.transport.nsw.gov.au/index.html, while hikers can contact the Snowy Region Visitor Centre for more information or visit: nationalparks.nsw.gov.au or environment.nsw.gov.au.
For general snow safety tips when visiting alpine regions, useful links are available from snowsafe.org.au.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
