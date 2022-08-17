The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Analysis

Scott Morrison is no changed man. And he is not going anywhere

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated August 17 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Morrison. Picture: James Croucher

Scott Morrison is no changed man. And he is not going anywhere, he did it all for us and we seemed to have made him do it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.