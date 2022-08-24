Cameroon refugee Arsene Fosso may be about to fight as part of one of the most entertaining cards in Australian boxing history, but the man affectionately known as "Big Shaq" is a completely different person outside of the ring.
Fosso, who now lives Gungahlin, will fight against the No. 3 heavyweight in Australia, Joseph Goodall, as a part of the anticipated Paul Gallen card on September 15 in Brisbane.
But aside from his full-time boxing schedule, Fosso works in a pub in Queanbeyan as a security guard and is the life of the party with his easy-going and larrikin personality.
Fosso has embraced his new life since arriving in the capital four years ago, jumping on board the Canberra Raiders' bandwagon and rising to be the No. 8 heavyweight in Australia.
But it hasn't been all smooth sailing. Fosso was one of five Cameroon athletes who fled the Commonwealth Games village on the Gold Coast in 2018 after he refused to expose gay athletes within the squad.
He was fearful of repercussions in Cameroon and sought asylum in Australia.
He hasn't been able to see his family in Cameroon due to the Immigration Department denying their application to visit Australia.
Although Fosso misses them dearly, it's not something he talks about openly.
Fosso channels his frustrations into boxing, switching between personalities when he steps in the ring.
"When you're in the ring you're going there to fight, you're not going to be nice," Fosso said.
"But when you're outside of the ring, that's like another life. It's like living two different lives."
Manager and now close friend Josh Williams has seen Fosso develop whilst living in Australia.
Williams has opened his arms to the Cameroon refugee, taking over his sponsorship and management whilst also helping him get work as a security guard at Walsh's Hotel.
"He's got a brother out here but besides that he's now got his Canberra family," Williams said.
"When you see him working as a security guard you see him switched on and alert which is just how he's like in the ring but when he's off work and relaxing around the pub he's the comfiest bloke ever.
"He'll just spread himself all over the couch or the bar and he'll just absolutely relax."
With his fight against Goodall only four weeks away, Fosso has increased his training schedule to seven days a week. He's bouncing between trainers in Canberra and Young.
"It's pretty intense so he's not working at the moment but we're still paying his wage while he trains so he can focus on the fight, which has been great," Williams said.
Fosso has four wins from five fights in Australia, with two knockouts to his name. His only defeat has been at the hands of the national heavyweight champion, Justis Huni.
