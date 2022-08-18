Michael suspects there's a witch hunt against Morrison: "There's no question that in extraordinary times, such as in the middle of a pandemic, we expect our leaders to use those measures in place at short notice to protect us and to do what may be required in order to maintain order and safety. We don't expect our leaders, at such times, to waste time justifying all their actions before taking those measures. What we do expect is our leaders to justify their actions after the event, when requested to do so. Scott Morrison has done just that, and it seems he used none of the additional powers to do anything wrong. It would be another matter altogether if he had held on to those powers longer than necessary or used them for the wrong reason. This is simply a witch-hunt being used by certain individuals in an attempt to remove the former prime minister from parliament."