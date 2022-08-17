The saga continues with Scott Morrison brushing off calls to resign and defending his decision to secretly appoint himself to five portfolios during the pandemic.
Mr Morrison said there was a public and political expectation that the prime minister took responsibility for everything during the crisis, which justified a step that his successor Anthony Albanese has described as an "unprecedented trashing" of Australia's democracy.
Mr Albanese accused Mr Morrison of being evasive, defensive and passive aggressive during a near hour-long press conference in Sydney, as he called on the former prime minister to apologise to the public for the saga.
Mr Morrison denied he deceived his colleagues with the secret power-grab, claiming the fact he didn't use the powers - aside from on one occasion to kill-off an offshore gas exploration permit - proved that he trusted his fellow ministers.
Since the scandal was revealed the nation's funniest, smartest and nerdiest have flooded social media with their hottest takes.
Meanwhile, workers saw a 2.6 per cent boost to their pay packets in the year to June but the increase is unlikely to do much to alleviate the soaring cost of living.
With inflation sitting at 6.1 per cent, the wage data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows real wages are going backwards and putting pressure on household budgets.
On a quarterly basis, wages grew by 0.7 per cent.
It was the highest annual rate of wage growth since September 2014.
In exciting news, Tasmanian tigers could be brought back from extinction if a multi-million dollar international science project is successful.
Australia's only marsupial apex predator died out in the 1930s, but scientists hope that the animal could be reintroduced into its native Tasmania within 10 years.
The project is an initiative of the University of Melbourne and Texas-based "de-extinction" company Colossal. Last year Colossal announced it was planning to use genetic engineering techniques to recreate the woolly mammoth.
Hollywood stars Chris and Luke Hemsworth have thrown their money behind the project.
"Our family remains dedicated to supporting conservationist efforts around the world, and protecting Australia's biodiversity is a high priority," Thor star Chris Hemsworth said in a statement.
Scientists will take stem cells from the fat-tailed dunnart, a living species with similar DNA, and then use genome editing to reconstruct the thylacine genome in marsupial stem cells.
The cells will then be used to make an embryo which could be transferred into an artificial womb or dunnart surrogate.
In other animal news, a large wayward seal has made itself at home at a western Victorian dairy farm, 30 minutes away from the nearest beach.
The farm owners, Karli and Brad McGee, were shocked to spot the seal in a paddock in the inland rural bush setting of Simpson on Sunday.
The large mammal is male and it's estimated to weigh between 150 and 160 kilograms.
The seal is travelling inland across the 400-acre property with the 300 resident cows unsure of the newest arrival.
Melbourne Zoo is keeping an eye on the seal's welfare.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
