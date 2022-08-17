The Canberra Times
The Informer: Scott Morrison controversy sparks meme explosion

Hannah Neale
Updated August 17 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:30am
Scott Morrison accidentally crash-tackled under 8s football player during the 2022 election campaign. Picture: Eve Woodhouse

The saga continues with Scott Morrison brushing off calls to resign and defending his decision to secretly appoint himself to five portfolios during the pandemic.

