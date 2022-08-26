Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is set on a US college campus late one night. Martha, daughter of the college president, and her husband George, an associate professor of history, have invited a new couple, biology professor Nick and his wife Honey, a preacher's daughter, over for post-party drinks. But the younger couple have no idea what they're in for, getting caught up in George and Martha's emotionally abusive verbal games. Secrets are revealed, illusions are shattered, and by the time Nick and Honey leave, nobody will be the same.