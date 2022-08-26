Andrea Close played Martha to Michael Sparks's George in a 2010 Free-Rain Theatre Company production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? to great acclaim.
Now the two actors - and original director Cate Clelland - are returning for a new Free-Rain production of the Edward Albee play.
Advertisement
Close says she's excited to return to the play - a 10th anniversary production had to be postponed because of COVID - and to Martha, "one of the greatest starring roles ever written for a woman".
"It's extremely challenging but ultimately very rewarding," Close says.
She's also had a long hiatus from acting and is glad to be reunited with Sparks and excited to be working with the two "newbies" - Josh Wiseman as Nick and Karina Hudson as Honey.
New to the play, that is, not to the stage.
"They're two young, intelligent, thoughtful, highly skilled actors."
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is set on a US college campus late one night. Martha, daughter of the college president, and her husband George, an associate professor of history, have invited a new couple, biology professor Nick and his wife Honey, a preacher's daughter, over for post-party drinks. But the younger couple have no idea what they're in for, getting caught up in George and Martha's emotionally abusive verbal games. Secrets are revealed, illusions are shattered, and by the time Nick and Honey leave, nobody will be the same.
Close says that she has found more nuance in the role of Martha this time which might come from now being the same age as the character ("She's 55, I'm about to turn 55").
Martha, she says, is "totally mercurial. She can go from being a naive little girl to a vicious harridan within seconds".
Close feels this production has more humour - but it's often very black humour.
"I wonder whether people feel uncomfortable to laugh."
Hudson says, "Honey has got her own little hang-ups. She has a little bit of a rebellious nature but she doesn't let it out very much until she starts drinking."
And drink she does.
"In the play we see her inhaling a bottle of brandy," Hudson says.
But, Hudson hastens to add, she's really drinking tea - albeit nearly a litre of it.
While alcohol helps loosen the characters' tongues and inhibitions, there's more to the play than drinking.
"For me, the play is about the power of the stories we tell ourselves in our relationships and how they affect our relationships," Hudson says.
Advertisement
"They can either lift us up or become kryptonite."
And sometimes it's about the stories that aren't told and that might emerge at a very awkward time with unpredictable consequences.
Although she and Wiseman are the newcomers, Hudson says, "I don't feel like a replacement - it feels fresh and new".
She says that while occasionally there's a "the last time we did this..." moment, she and Wiseman haven't felt shut out. "It's a whole new competition, a whole new ball game."
As that suggests, there's a competitive element. It's not so much among the actors - it's an ensemble piece - but between the two couples.
"The two young ones are proving their worth to the older generation."
Advertisement
Nick being a biology professor and George an associate history professor has its own symbolic resonances - the successful scientist looking to the future, the less successful historian looking to the past. But the play isn't just about intergenerational conflict - there's a lot more to it than that.
"The more we're working on it, the more I can see the subtleties of meaning," Hudson says,
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is on at ACT HUB from September 2-17. acthub.com.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.