The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is back with more fun and games

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
August 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrea Close and Michael Sparks in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Picture: Cathy Breen

Andrea Close played Martha to Michael Sparks's George in a 2010 Free-Rain Theatre Company production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? to great acclaim.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.