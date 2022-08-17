A four-year journey that started with a dream of a Super Rugby contract is set to reach its climax for emerging back Declan Meredith.
The 23-year-old has been promoted to the Brumbies' top squad for the upcoming season, capping a process that commenced in 2019.
Advertisement
Meredith moved from Cairns to Canberra after realising his rugby aspirations had reached a dead-end in Far North Queensland.
That triggered a shift to Wests in the hope for more opportunities to showcase his talents and catch the eye of Super Rugby clubs.
It wasn't always easy, but now he has a Super Rugby contract, Meredith said it has all been worth it.
"There were definitely times I wondered if it would ever happen," Meredith said. "You take two steps forward, then take a step back.
"This was always the goal, it was a big move to try and pursue the goal. I've kept working hard, had a couple of good games and I've got to where I am now. I'm very happy it's happened.
"The new goal now is to get a Brumbies cap, that would be the cherry on top."
Meredith was playing under former Lion Dave Brookes in Cairns, the coach instigating the shift south.
In the four years since, the speedy winger has rewarded Wests with a string of impressive performances.
That led to a pre-season with the Brumbies last summer, a call-up to the Runners and an Australian sevens appearance in June.
Wests director of rugby Craig Robberds said it didn't take long to realise Meredith had the potential to achieve higher honours in his career.
"We wanted to see how he'd go at the next level compared to home in Queensland," Robberds said.
"He had the skillset to get there, it was a matter of if he'd kick on.
"It didn't take him long at all, he was straight into first grade. The main thing was his acceleration, his ability to break the line and he has a good kicking game."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.