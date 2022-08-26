The turbulent world of university politics is the setting for Julian Larnach's new play How to Vote! (or The Repercussions of Political Ambition and Personal Rivalries within Student Leadership and Media Organisations in the Context of the Post-Covid-19 Neoliberal University Institution).
The title is a mouthful but reflects the barrage of machinations and manipulations, deal making and divided loyalties that occur when a student president suddenly steps down and attempts to anoint a successor.
The satirical How to Vote! (as we'll refer to it from now on) is having its premiere in Canberra. It is being directed by Canberra Youth Theatre's artistic director Luke Rogers, a longtime friend of the playwright.
This is Larnach's first production with the company and it is being presented as part of CYT's 50th anniversary season.
In How to Vote!, outgoing president Tash (played by Joanna Richards) pits left-wing activist Lizzie (Caitlin Baker) against a conservative college boy, Giles (Matt White).
"I decided it would be the immovable object - Lizzie - versus the unstoppable force - Giles," Larnach, a confessed "political nerd", says.
As if there wasn't enough dramatic potential already, enter third candidate, Mon (Ella Buckley). She's younger and a single-issue candidate: she wants a hole on campus that's near her bus stop filled.
"What happens if you put a real person in the world of slogans?"
Following the election is student journalist Figaro (Jack Shanahan) as the play, with a cast of 25, unfolds in various university worlds - including a share house, a residential college and a student drama society that's mounting, aptly, a production of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar.
The candidates scheme and promise and try to win the hearts and minds - and the votes - of the students.
While at university, Larnach was involved in student politics: he edited the uni newspaper and sat on the Student Representative Council (in the play's fictional university: there's only the president).
"I was an Independent - I didn't have enough money to join a political party."
He enjoyed student politics but says, "Someone pointed out that never were the stakes so high for rewards so low."
The play is intended to capture the intense feelings of students in their early 20s, who are motivated, idealistic and/or cynical, and don't yet have both feet in the real world.
But Larnach is definitely looking back on that world: "I'm 32, no longer 20."
Baker is a fourth-year arts/law student at ANU who runs Shakesoc, a Shakespeare dramatic society that was started in 2019.
"I've had to deal with student politics to gain support," she says, adding that as with all arts activities, "it's an uphill battle".
This experience has helped inform her participation in How to Vote!
Her character, Lizzie, is "a prototypical progressive poster child". Lizzie is involved with university theatre and protesting on issues such as university fees and climate change. But she had not entered the political game until recruited by Tash. The play follows what political involvement does to Lizzie and to Giles and Mon and their beliefs.
Baker has been involved with the show since its development stage nearly two years ago.
"It's a huge play but it used to have a lot more characters and was at least 40 minutes longer."
She and her castmates had input into the script to bring Larnach up to speed on contemporary university culture.
"A lot of us are at ANU or the University of Canberra," she says. The uni of the play is "a Frankenstein university" made up of bits and pieces of other institutions as well as the writer's imagination.
How to Vote! is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from September 7 to 10. canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
